Bangladesh, Korea to elevate partnership celebrating 50th anniversary of bilateral relations

Bangladesh and the Republic of Korea have agreed to explore elevating their comprehensive partnership to the next level in commemoration of the 50th Anniversary of the diplomatic relations between both countries.

Foreign Secretary (Senior Secretary) Masud Bin Momen and 1st Vice-Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea Choi Jong Kun led respective delegation at the 3rd Foreign Ministry Consultations.

The delegation took place at the Third Foreign Ministry Consultations held at State Guest House Padma in Dhaka today (31 March), said a press release.

Bangladesh and the Republic of Korea also agreed to deepen cooperation in trade and investment, infrastructure development, human resources development, defense, agriculture, fisheries and biotechnology, and regional and global issues of common interest and concern, including global peace and security, climate change, etc.

Korean Vice-Minister assured to continue their development cooperation to Bangladesh's priority sectors for rapid socio-economic advancements.

The Republic of Korea also agreed to extend cooperation in diverse areas, including capacity building in frontier technology and cyber security, Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), shipbuilding, and clean energy.

Foreign Secretary Momen assured to extend all necessary cooperation to further promote Korean investments in Bangladesh.

The Third Foreign Office Ministry Consultations between Bangladesh and the Republic of Korea reviewed at length entire gamut of bilateral relations. Both sides agreed to explore high political-level visits in 2023 along with organising befitting complementary programmes in each other's capital to further promote contacts.

Bangladesh assured to continue strong support to all international measures for denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula and deeply appreciated Republic of Korea's continued engagement with SAARC and IORA and expected Korea's robust engagements with IORA, particularly in the areas of blue economy and digital transformation.

The Republic of Korea lauded Bangladesh's contributions to global peace and security and leadership role in global climate change issues. Both sides agreed to deepen cooperation in UN Peacekeeping and Peacebuilding operations as well as green growth initiative, particularly in the development of clean energy and advancement of green technology.

Bangladesh appreciated Korean government's humanitarian support for the Rohingyas temporarily sheltered in Bangladesh and urged the international community, including the Korean government, to contribute in bringing in a peaceful resolution of the protracted Rohingya crisis for the security and development in the region.

Bangladesh Ambassador to the Republic of Korea Delwar Hossain, director general (East Asia & Pacific) of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Kazi Russel Pervez and representatives from different ministries also joined the consultations.