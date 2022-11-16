Bangladesh-Korea Drone Road Show  

Events

TBS Report
16 November, 2022, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 16 November, 2022, 10:27 pm

Related News

Bangladesh-Korea Drone Road Show  

TBS Report
16 November, 2022, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 16 November, 2022, 10:27 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The 'Bangladesh-Korea Drone Road Show', a half-day conference on unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), and related software solutions, was held on Wednesday at Sheraton Dhaka organised by the Embassy of the Republic of Korea.

The event highlighted Korea's drive towards developing new opportunities for cooperation between Korea and Bangladesh, especially in the area of innovative technology.

Zunaid Ahmed Palak, state minister for ICT Division, attended the event as chief guest, and Korea's Ambassador to Bangladesh Lee Jang-Keun as the special guest.

Representatives of the Korean government organisations, including the ministry of land, infrastructure and transport, Korea Institute of Aviation Safety Technology, leading Korean UAV technology companies, and local private and government organisations, participated in the event. 

Ambassador Lee emphasised that drones converge to various advanced technologies such as aviation, ICT, software, and sensors, that help the innovative growth of Bangladesh. He explained that the major purpose of this drone show is to draw the attention of the Bangladesh government and business sector to the importance and various uses of drone technology.

Highlights of the roadshow include presentations from the government authorities of Bangladesh and a series of product-specific presentations from Korean companies illustrating how they are leading the way in this area and some of the solutions Korea can offer.

The event will also offer occasions for the two countries' business sectors to establish networks and communications through exhibitions and business consultations.

Bangladesh

Bangladesh-Korea / Bangladesh-Korea Drone Road Show

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

UCEP-SCB trains people in tailoring and dressmaking, electrical installation and maintenance, welding and other technical skills Photo: Courtesy

SCB x UCEP: Reintegrating pandemic-hit people back into the economy

17h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

'Comprehensive plan crucial for absorbing the coming food crisis'

19h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Not even Keynes can help us now

17h | Panorama
Wakanda Forever: Ushering in a new chapter in the Black Panther franchise

Wakanda Forever: Ushering in a new chapter in the Black Panther franchise

17h | Splash

More Videos from TBS

Unfortunate football legends who could not win World Cup

Unfortunate football legends who could not win World Cup

6h | Videos
NASA prepares for third attempt to Moon

NASA prepares for third attempt to Moon

7h | Videos
Why Dua Lipa will not sing at Qatar World Cup?

Why Dua Lipa will not sing at Qatar World Cup?

7h | Videos
Who can win golden boot in Qatar World Cup?

Who can win golden boot in Qatar World Cup?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Education

'Creative' question in HSC Bangla exam raises uproar

2
Photo: Collected
Education

Ministry discloses names of teachers who prepared controversial 'creative' question for HSC Bangla exam

3
IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb
Economy

IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb

4
Represenattional image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladesh Bank to auction 25kg gold

5
'If I was the coach, I would make all Bangladesh players see psychologists’: Wasim Akram
Sports

'If I was the coach, I would make all Bangladesh players see psychologists’: Wasim Akram

6
Photo: TBS
Transport

e-tickets for all Mirpur buses from Sunday