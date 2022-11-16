The 'Bangladesh-Korea Drone Road Show', a half-day conference on unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), and related software solutions, was held on Wednesday at Sheraton Dhaka organised by the Embassy of the Republic of Korea.

The event highlighted Korea's drive towards developing new opportunities for cooperation between Korea and Bangladesh, especially in the area of innovative technology.

Zunaid Ahmed Palak, state minister for ICT Division, attended the event as chief guest, and Korea's Ambassador to Bangladesh Lee Jang-Keun as the special guest.

Representatives of the Korean government organisations, including the ministry of land, infrastructure and transport, Korea Institute of Aviation Safety Technology, leading Korean UAV technology companies, and local private and government organisations, participated in the event.

Ambassador Lee emphasised that drones converge to various advanced technologies such as aviation, ICT, software, and sensors, that help the innovative growth of Bangladesh. He explained that the major purpose of this drone show is to draw the attention of the Bangladesh government and business sector to the importance and various uses of drone technology.

Highlights of the roadshow include presentations from the government authorities of Bangladesh and a series of product-specific presentations from Korean companies illustrating how they are leading the way in this area and some of the solutions Korea can offer.

The event will also offer occasions for the two countries' business sectors to establish networks and communications through exhibitions and business consultations.