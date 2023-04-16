Khulna experiences intense loadshedding amid record temperature

Khulna recorded its highest temperature in the last 23 years on Sunday afternoon.

Amid the searing temperature, the city experienced at least eight power outages spanning 30-60 minutes from 6am to 6pm on the day.

According to the Khulna Meteorological Department, the temperature in Khulna city was 41.3 degree Celsius this afternoon.

Amirul Azad, senior meteorological officer at Khulna office, said this is the highest temperature in Khulna in the last 23 years.

"We do not have any data from 23 years ago," the meteorologist added.

He further said April is usually hot in Bangladesh with temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius recorded earlier in 2014.

Amirul Azad said, "There will be intense heat like this for three more days. Then the temperature will decrease. However, due to the dry weather, people will feel discomfort."

Persistent load shedding compounded by the scorching sun led to dwellers suffering further.

According to the West Zone Power Distribution Company Limited (WZPDCL) which is responsible for power distribution in Khulna city, the electricity demand in Khulna city was 180 MW on Sunday noon.

In contrast, 140 MW of electricity was supplied.

Mostafizur Rahman, chief engineer of WZPDCL, said Khulna city has a shortfall of about 35 to 40 MW of electricity during day time. As a result loadshedding is taking place in turns in different areas.

The WZPDCL is responsible for electricity distribution in 21 district towns, 37 municipalities, two city corporations and 21 upazilas in the southern part of the country.

According to its control room, the total power demand at 1pm Sunday was 669MW out of which 609MW of electricity was received. The remaining 63MW of load shedding was in their jurisdiction.

Besides, their electricity demand on Saturday at 3 o'clock was 650MW against a supply of 553MW. The remaining 97MW of load shedding was in their jurisdiction.

Engineer Md Mostafizur Rahman said, "For several days, there is less electricity available against the demand. So load shedding has been going in different areas."

Meanwhile, the country's overall power generation again declined to below 15,000MW on Saturday after making a record of crossing 15,300MW of benchmark.

The Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) official record shows that the country generated 13,996MW on Saturday night against a demand of 15,000MW.

The BPDB made a forecast for Sunday indicating that the country' s peak demand would be 16,000MW on Sunday while maximum generation will be 15,000MW and there might be a load shedding of about 1,000MW.

Abul Hasan from Sheikhpara of Khulna said, "I see in the news that a record amount of electricity is being produced in the country. So why so much loadshedding in this intense heat?"

He said, "At least 8 to 10 power outages are being reported in Khulna in a day. Now it is the month of Ramadan, intense heat outside, as well as load shedding, the suffering of people is increasing to an extreme extent."

Khulna Civil Surgeon Dr Sujat Ahmed has called upon everyone to be aware to protect themselves from health risks from intense heat.

He said, "People's lives are getting disrupted due to extreme heat."