Kamal seeks AIIB's support for attaining country's dev goals

Bangladesh

BSS
26 October, 2022, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 26 October, 2022, 07:41 pm

Kamal seeks AIIB's support for attaining country's dev goals

BSS
26 October, 2022, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 26 October, 2022, 07:41 pm
Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal, Photo: TBS
Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal, Photo: TBS

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal today urged the development partners, including the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), to provide the necessary support to Bangladesh to accomplish its various development goals.
 
The Finance Minister also sought necessary investment from the lending agency in the country's socioeconomic and physical infrastructure sector.
 
Kamal said this while virtually addressing the annual meeting of the Board of Governors of the AIIB.

Mentioning that this version of the annual meeting of the AIIB is very much important for the member countries, he said that the main issue of the meeting "Financing in infrastructure in the crisis-prone world" is very much time-befitting and significant as the whole of the global community including developed and developing countries are facing massive challenges.
 
He said most of these challenges have been derived from the Russia-Ukraine War, Climate Change and global warming, said a Finance Ministry press release.
 
The Finance Minister also thanked the AIIB for providing budget support and support for procuring vaccines.
 
He said that the government of Bangladesh, under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, has faced the COVID-19 pandemic efficiently.
 
Kamal said the economy of Bangladesh has returned to its previous path by attaining 7.25 per cent GDP growth rate in the last fiscal year.
 
He mentioned that Bangladesh is in the right path of development considering the ongoing challenges.
 
The Finance Minister also expressed the government's strong resolve for ensuring successful graduation from the LDCs in 2026, becoming a higher middle-income country by 2031 and a prosperous developed country by 2041.
 
He also called upon global leaders to come forward to bring normalcy to the global economy.
 
Representatives, governors and alternate governors from China, Ghana, India, Pakistan, Singapore, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, Germany, New Zealand and Spain, among others, spoke at the meeting.

