JS body for steps to keep remittance flow afloat 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
20 September, 2022, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 20 September, 2022, 09:20 pm

The parliamentary standing committee on the expatriates' welfare and overseas employment ministry has recommended taking initiatives to reduce the exchange rate gap between the curb market and the interbank market in order to keep remittance flow afloat.

The standing committee of the 11th Parliament made the recommendation in its 18th meeting at the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban Tuesday (20 September).

The committee also recommended taking necessary measures to create opportunities for manpower export at low cost.

The meeting discussed the expansion and mobilisation of the labour welfare wing of Bangladesh embassies. 

The latest labour market situation, searching new labour markets and sending workers to various countries including Greece and Romania were also discussed in the meeting.

The committee recommended keeping the insurance system in place and strengthening the foreign employment system considering the safe life of the expatriates.
 

