Journalist Tanu gets bail after 19 hours in DSA case

A Thakurgaon court today granted bail to journalist Tanveer Hasan Tanu, 19 hours after he was arrested in a case filed under the Digital Security Act.

Thakurgaon Chief Judicial Magistrate Court passed the order after hearing a remand plea filed by the police around 3:30pm Sunday, Investigation Officer Dalim Kumar Roy told The Business Standard.

Police arrested Tanu, district correspondent of online portal Jagonews, around 8pm Saturday in connection with a case filed under Digital Security Act.

Earlier on July 9, Thakurgaon Modern Sadar Hospital Supervisor Dr Md Nadirul Aziz filed a case with Thakurgaon Sadar Police Station against Tanu over a news report published on Jagonews about the irregularities on food for the patients at the hospital.

The hospital authorities alleged that the news published on 5 July was "false, baseless and defamatory".

However, in a part of the statement submitted to the police station, the hospital authorities mentioned that even though there was a slight deviation in the supply of food for 2/1 days in June, food is being provided to the patients as per the government allocation.

Tanu's elder brother Journalist Mahabur Alam Sohag said his brother recently recovered from Covid-19.

"He is still suffering from shortness of breath. When Tanu started having breathing problems shortly after the arrest, police took him to the hospital. He was handcuffed to the hospital bed," Sohag added.