JCI Chattogram Youth Summit begins Thursday

TBS Report 
27 September, 2022, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 28 September, 2022, 11:11 am

Photo: Courtesy
A three-day 'JCI Chattogram Youth Summit' will begin Thursday at the GEC Convention Centre in the port city with an aim to nurturing next generation entrepreneurs.

Organised by the Junior Chamber Chattogram, the summit will remain open for all from 10am till 7pm every day.

JCI President Shan Shahed said, "By participating in these events, young entrepreneurs will know how to start their new ventures, what are the barriers and how to overcome those."

JCI Secretary Ismail Munna said there will be 50 stalls of the young entrepreneurs at the summit while employers of 10 top companies will be present. The graduate candidates can get the job opportunity in their dream companies.

Sanni collected cars from all over Bangladesh. Whenever he would find leads of vintage cars, he would buy them and restore them. Photo: Courtesy

Farewell Sanni: A trailblazer among car enthusiasts in Bangladesh 

3h | Panorama

