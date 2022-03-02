Japan, WFP to provide $4.5M for food and agricultural assistance to Rohingyas  

The Government of Japan and the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) has signed an agreement of approximately $4.55million to provide food and agricultural assistance to Rohingyas and host communities in Cox's Bazar, Ishwardi and Patuakahali District.

The project will support the local farmers by developing agricultural infrastructures such as irrigation systems, roads, and aggregation centres, reads a press release.

It will also provide smallholder farmers with training on plague prevention and management of aggregation centres, as well as market research and monitoring to strengthen market linkages.

Ambassador of Japan to Bangladesh Ito Naoki said it is imperative to support the food security of the Rohingya population and the agricultural situation of host communities in Bangladesh.

"I truly hope that this project will contribute to the better living conditions of both," said Naoki.

He also said Bangladesh and Japan will continue to work towards durable solutions including early repatriation to Myanmar while cooperating with international organizations and NGOs.

"Finding durable solutions in this crisis will be conducive to our pursuit of a free and open Indo-Pacific." he added.

Japanese private company Euglena will conduct technical assistance of productivity and quality improvement of green beans for local farmers.

It will also provide capacity building on food processing to 150 females and youth.

"This new funding for the camps and the surrounding Bangladeshi community is a much needed and very welcome support, especially as the impacts of Covid-19 and climate shocks continue to affect Bangladesh.", said Jane Pearce, country director of WFP Bangladesh.

