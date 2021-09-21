Japan lifts re-entry ban on passengers from Bangladesh, 5 other Asian nations

The Japanese government has lifted the existing ban on re-entry of passengers from six countries in South Asia, including Bangladesh.

The decision came into effect from Monday night.

According to the updated Covid-19 countermeasures, returnees from Bangladesh to Japan will be allowed to re-enter under the 'Special Exceptional Circumstances'.

The various categories of 'Special Exceptional Circumstances' are mentioned in details in the Ministry of Justice of Japan's website- https://www.moj.go.jp/isa/content/001347332.

The passengers who have a period of re-entry permission, will be able to enter Japan directly.

However, if the permission expires, the passengers have to contact the Japanese Embassy in Dhaka.

In addition, the new policy has reduced the duration of mandatory stay for quarantine at government-designated facilities from six days to three days after entering Japan.