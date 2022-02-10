Japan hands over commemorative coins to BB on 50 years of Japan-Bangladesh relations

Bangladesh

TBS Report
10 February, 2022, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 10 February, 2022, 08:40 pm

Photo: PR
Photo: PR

Ito Naoki, ambassador of Japan to Bangladesh visited Fazle Kabir, governor of Bangladesh Bank on Thursday (10 February), and handed over the commemorative coins to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Bangladesh and Japan.

Japan recognised Bangladesh as a sovereign nation on 10 February 1972, and the year 2022 marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and Bangladesh. 

Under the Japan Mint and Bangladesh Bank cooperation, 13,000 pieces of Tk50 Taka denominated commemorative silver coins were minted and 3,000 coins were delivered to Bangladesh, reads a press release.

The coins are round-shaped and 35mm in diameter, weighing 20 grams.

The front side of the coin is inscribed with the "50th Anniversary of the Establishment of Japan-Bangladesh Diplomatic relations" logo, Cherry Blossom (National Flower of Japan) and Water Lily (National Flower of Bangladesh) using color printing technology.

Bangladeshs Liberation War Monument National Martyr's Memorial is designed on the backside.

"I am delighted that Japan has delivered the commemorative coins to Bangladesh in this auspicious occasion of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries. The coins designed with Cherry Blossoms and Water Lily symbolise our long-lasting friendship. We hope that the commemorative coins will be seen by many people and contribute to further strengthening our friendly relations", said the Japanese envoy.

"It is our pleasure to receive the commemorative coins from Japan. I am sure the coins will help further strengthen the friendly relations between Bangladesh and Japan," said Fazle Kabir, governor of Bangladesh Bank.

The coins will be sold at Bangladesh Bank Motijheel Office and Taka Museum, Mirpur from 10 February.

