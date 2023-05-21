Progress in Bangladesh-Japan ties visible thru dev projects: Ambassador Kiminori

Bangladesh and Japan relations have made significant progress and continue to flourish as visible through massive developmental projects, particularly the Matarbari coal-fired power plant and Dhaka metro rail, Japanese Ambassador in Dhaka Iwama Kiminori has said.

"Sustained economic and security cooperation with Bangladesh and the rest of South Asia, based on the countries' unique environments, was deemed necessary for the prosperity and peace of the region," said Ambassador Kiminori while addressing as the chief guest at a roundtable, titled "Role of Japan in South Asia", organised by the Bangladesh Institute of Peace and Security Studies (BIPSS) at a hotel in the capital on Sunday.

Ambassadors, foreign diplomats, government officials, journalists and academics, among others, were present at a session moderated by BIPSS President Maj Gen (retd) ANM Muniruzzaman.

In his speech, Ambassador Kiminori said that Bangladesh is also one of the top candidates for Japan's Official Security Assistance (OSA), which will contribute to strengthening security in the Bay of Bengal.

As the centre of gravity of the world economy shifts towards the region, South Asia needs to make use of this to enjoy more economic growth, he said, adding that in its Free and Open Indo-Pacific vision, Japan views South Asian countries as key geopolitical players, and the development of the region is necessary for greater regional stability.

In his opening remarks, Maj Gen (retd) ANM Muniruzzaman said, "In light of the recent Japan-Bangladesh summit to celebrate 50 years of diplomatic relations, the two countries have elevated their relationship from a 'Comprehensive Partnership' to a 'Strategic Partnership', which will boost security and economic cooperation."

"Japan is also entering a new phase in its security planning, as evidenced by a new national security strategy and accompanying defense planning documents; this significant shift in strategic posture will make Japan a key strategic player in the region," he added.

Panelist Dr Iftekhar Ahmed Chowdhury, a distinguished fellow at BIPSS, said that Japan's commitment to the South Asian region is highly evident as observed through its developmental projects, such as the Big-B project [Bay of Bengal Industrial Growth Belt] and its initiatives in northeast India.

"Such efforts to transform South Asia are based on a mutually rewarding model of cooperation in which a 'stronger partner helps a weaker partner stand up", he added.

Panelist Dr Lailufar Yasmin, professor and chairperson of the Department of International Relations at Dhaka University, stressed the need for regionalism and connectivity as well as stronger people-to-people exchanges.

"Long-term strategic partnership with Japan will provide both economic and security benefits to Bangladesh and the other South Asian countries," she said.