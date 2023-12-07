IUCN holds workshop to engage youth in river conservation under Meghna WFP

International Union for Conservation of Nature holds workshop under Meghna Water Futures Programme on 28-30 November. Photo: Courtesy

The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) held the first workshop under the Meghna Water Futures Programme (WFP) to engage youth in river conservation.

The three-day long workshop was held at Kathmandu in Kathmandu, Nepal on 28-30 November where 20 participants with diverse backgrounds including students and professionals working with the private sector, government, international agencies, and civil society organisations from Bangladesh and India.

To ensure greater participation of youth in actions related to the conservation of the Meghna River ecosystems and biodiversity, IUCN and its partners are facilitating the development of a 3-year-long Meghna Water Futures Programme (MWFP).

The workshop objectives were - to provide a regional learning exchange and networking platform for selected youth leaders; and engage youth leaders and partners in the design of the Meghna Water Futures Programme (2024-2026), according to an IUCN statement.

The first two days of the workshop were to develop a draft of the Meghna Water Futures Programme documents, and on the third day participants visited Shivapuri Nagarjun National Park, located 36 km from Kathmandu to witness watershed development work.

Vishwaranjan Sinha, programme officer, Water and Wetlands, South Asia, IUCN Asia regional office, Nishant Jain, senior programme officer, IUCN India, and Tareq Aziz, Senior Programme Assistant, IUCN Bangladesh conducted workshop sessions.

In the workshop participants developed a draft strategy and theme for implementation of the Meghna WFP programme through brainstorming sessions.

The draft strategy for youth engagement for the Meghna WFP was:

Promote Education and Awareness: Develop educational materials and campaigns to inform youth about the Meghna river's importance, its ecological significance, and the threats it faces. Use multimedia platforms, water dialogue platforms, and community events to engage the Meghna Water Futures Programme.

Support Youth Leadership Programmes: Create leadership programs that equip young individuals with the knowledge and skills needed to drive change. These programs should focus on leadership development, communication, and problem-solving.

Research and Innovation Fellowship: Offer grants and support for youth-led action projects and innovative solutions to address river conservation challenges

Community Engagement: Facilitate Meghna WFP youth network involvement in community-level dialogues (riverside consultation) and citizen science initiatives.

IUCN will finalise the strategy of implementing Meghna WEP from the outcome of the workshop.

The Meghna basin, shared by Bangladesh and India, covers 64,947 square km with 33% in Bangladesh and 66% in India. The river plays a vital role in sustaining the lives and livelihoods of over 50 million people, including indigenous communities.

The basin is facing significant challenges due to increasing population pressures, the degradation of forests and wetlands, as well as the adverse impacts of climate change, including increasing drought and floods.