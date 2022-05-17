It may take time to hand over PK Halder: Indian HC Doraiswami

Bangladesh

TBS Report
17 May, 2022, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 17 May, 2022, 06:02 pm

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Kumar Doraiswami. Photo: Collected
Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Kumar Doraiswami. Photo: Collected

India's High Commissioner to Dhaka Vikram Doraiswami said it could take time to hand over PK Halder to Bangladesh as legal processes have to be followed in these matters. 

Doraiswami made the remarks while answering a question to reporters following a courtesy call on Bangladesh's Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen.

The subject of discussion of the courtesy call was discussing the preparation for the next meeting of Bangladesh-India Joint Consultative Commission (JCC) slated to be held on 30 May in Delhi.

Doraiswami said the handover process is part of the regular cooperation between the two countries. 

"The Bangladesh government had provided information to the concerned agencies of India who took necessary steps after verifying the information. The handover will also be made following the legal process," said the high commissioner. 

"Based on the information we have, Bangladesh will be informed at some point," he said adding, "We are working with Bangladesh on this".

Vikram K Doraiswami / PK Halder

