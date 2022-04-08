Inter-Region Koran Recitation Competition-2022 ends

TBS Report
08 April, 2022, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 08 April, 2022, 10:21 pm

The Army Inter-Region Koran Recitation and Azan Competition-2022, supervised by Headquarters Logistics Area, Dhaka Cantonment, ended at the Army Central Mosque of Dhaka Cantonment on Friday.

Bangladesh Army Quartermaster General, Lieutenant General Md Saiful Alam Prodhan, presented prizes to the winners as chief guest of the programme.

The Logistics Area team and the Cumilla region respectively, were the champion and runners-up in the competition.

Lance Corporal Mohammad Selimuzzaman Selim of the Logistics Area team secured first place in Koran recitation, while UP Lance Corporal Ataur Rahman from the Chattogram Region team became the champion in the azan competition.

Sixteen teams from various regions of the Bangladesh Army participated in the competition which started on 3 April 2022.

