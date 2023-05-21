Nuruddin Zakaria becomes champion in ‘Quraner Noor’ contest

Hafez Nuruddin Muhammad Zakaria has become champion in the 'Quraner Noor' competition, the biggest-ever Quran recitation contest in the country, defeating around 10,000 participants.

Shahriar Nafis has become first runner-up while Mosharraf Hossain second runner-up.

Champion Nuruddin Zakaria of Markazu Faizil Quran Al-Islami of Dhaka has been awarded Tk10 lakh while first runner-up Shahriar Nafis of Dhaka and second runner-up Mosharraf Hossain of Comilla Tahfizul Hifz Quran Madrasah have received Tk7 lakh and Tk5 lakh respectively.

The biggest-ever Quran recitation contest in the country ended through the awards ceremony and an Islamic conference at International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) in the capital on Saturday (20 May).

The programme began with the Quran recitation by internationally awarded Hafez Saleh Ahmad Takreem.

Over 1,000 guests, including Islamic scholars from home and abroad and imams of different mosques, participated in the conference.

For the first time in Bangladesh, Baitul Mukarram National Mosque got involved in a national competition to recognise the Quranic talents.

Baitul Mukarram National Mosque Musalli Committee organised the competition during the fasting month of Ramadan in association with Bashundhara Group.

Bashundhara Group Chairman Ahmed Akbar Sobhan inaugurated the programme while international Islamic scholar Mufti Ahmad Afnan of India was the chief guest on the occasion.

Internationally acclaimed Islamic scholar Ahmed Ahmed Nuinaa graced the event as a guest of honour.

Bashundhara Group Managing Director and Baitul Mukarram National Mosque Musalli Committee Chief Adviser Sayem Sobhan Anvir presided over the function.

Addressing the function, Bashundhara Group Chairman Ahmed Akbar Sobhan expressed his desire to establish an Islamic university in Bashundhara Residential Area under the joint initiative of the country's largest industrial conglomerate and Baitul Mukarram National Mosque.

Urging the Bashundhara Group Managing Director Sayem Sobhan Anvir to take step in this regard, he said they will donate land free of cost for the university.

Ahmed Akbar Sobhan also directed the organisers of the 'Quraner Noor' competition to increase the number of winners in future.

Expressing his gratitude to Almighty Allah for smoothly holding the competition, Bashundhara Group Managing Director Sayem Sobhan Anvir announced that they will organise the competition internationally from Bangladesh in future. "Please pray for us so that we can arrange it successfully," he said.

Baitul Mukarram Musalli Committee President Eakub Ali, Senior Vice-President Gulzar Ahmed and General Secretary Mizanur Rahman Manik were also present on the occasion.

Nasrullah Anas and Mohammad Bashir Ahmed of Markazut Tahfiz International Madrasah secured fourth and fifth position respectively. They have been awarded Tk 2 lakh each.

Three other winners Labib Al Hasan of Mymensingh, Abu Talha Anhar of Netrakona and Abdullah Al Maruf of Sylhet have received Tk 1 lakh each.

Apart from the prize money, the top eight winners will get the opportunity to perform Umrah along with their parents.

