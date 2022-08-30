Integrated efforts must for tea industry’s growth: Tea Association

Bangladesh

TBS Report
30 August, 2022, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 30 August, 2022, 10:13 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Sustainable growth of the tea industry will only be possible through all-out collaborative effort of all stakeholders, including the government, the tea garden owners, tea garden workers, observed the Bangladesh Tea Association.  

Thanks to immense hard work of the tea workers, management and garden-owners, last year there was record production of tea (9.60 crore kgs), members of the association pointed out at a press briefing, held in the capital's Gulshan area yesterday.

Bangladesh secured tenth position globally in tea production in 2021 despite all the constraints, they said at the briefing, organised by the Bangladesh Tea Association to brief the media and the people about the current situation in the tea industry, read a press statement.

The daily cash wage of the tea workers has been increased by 41% to 170 Taka from 120 Taka according to the direction of the Hon'ble Prime Minister and the association hailed the move, it added.

