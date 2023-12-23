Wage agreement signed between tea workers and tea estate owners

A bi-lateral agreement effective for two years from 1 January, 2021 to 31 December,2022 was signed between the Bangladesh Tea Association (BTA) and the Bangladeshiyo Cha Sangsad (BCS), the only representative body of tea estates of Bangladesh and the Bangladesh Cha Sramik-Union (BCSU) today in Dhaka.

As per the agreement, the daily cash wage of the members of the labour union was increased from Tk120 toTk170, a press release said.

The arrears for the period mentioned will now be paid.

Chairman of Bangladesh Tea Association Kamran T Rahman, Senior Vice-Chairman Salek Ahmed Abul Masrur, Central Committee Members M Shah Alam, Mohammad Musa, Saifur Rahman, Md Mustafizur Rahman, Central Committee Member and Labour Sub Committee Convener Tahsin Ahmed Choudhury, Labour Sub-Committee Members Syed Mohiuddin, Md Salim Reza, Anisuz Zaman, Shameem Huda, Md Zakir Hossain, Shazad Sarwar and President of the BCSU Makhon Lal Karmakar and General Secretary Nripen Paul and their Executive Committee members were present during the Agreement Signing Ceremony.