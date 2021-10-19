‘Inspectors must ensure factory owners are not harassed’

On Tuesday, authorities instructed an inspection committee – set up to ensure a safe working environment at factories – to make sure owners are not harassed during inspections.

"The inspection panel should convince factory owners that they are in fact helping the businesses with inspections," Md Sirazul Islam, executive chairman of the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (Bida) said at a training programme for inspectors.

"You won't be designated to award punishment to anyone and the inspection committee should not harass any factory owners."

The Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments (DIFE) and Bida jointly organised the programme at Bida's Multipurpose Hall where Salman F Rahman, private industry and investment advisor to the prime minister, was the chief guest.

Some 251 participants received training and detailed knowledge on factory inspections.

Earlier on 15 July, the government formed a 24-member body led by Salman F Rahman to avert unwanted accidents such as fires and to ensure workplace security in factories and industrial establishments.

"We have ensured compliance at readymade garments units, and we can do it here too. For this, everyone has to fulfill their own responsibilities," said the adviser.

"In the last 12 years, under the leadership of the prime minister, we have made tremendous economic progress. Now we have to develop world class factories to build a better Bangladesh. As such, there is no alternative to ensuring a safe environment in factories."

The committee will inspect required safety measures taken by the factories and also inspect whether the factories are following safety protocols, said the Bida executive chairman.

Md Ehsan-E-Elahi, secretary to the labour and employment ministry, presided over the function.

Bida Executive Member Abhijit Chowdhury, DIFE Inspector General Nasir Uddin Ahmed, Security Services Division Secretary Mokabbir Hossain, and Dhaka Divisional Commissioner Khalilur Rahman also spoke at the programme.

On Monday, Bida formed 27 inspection teams to ensure a safe working environment and prevent accidents in factories and industries.

The DIFE and some government organisations led by Bida formed the teams to begin inspections.

Besides readymade garments factories, the authorities have identified 46,000 factories and commercial establishments for inspection.

Initially, inspection will be done of 1,900 factories selected in Narayanganj, Dhaka, Gazipur, and Chattogram.

Apart from that, inspection will also be carried out at 5,000 more factories and the range of inspection will be expanded with time.

The initiative has been taken after a fire in Hashem Food Factory on 8 July, killing more than 50 people in Rupganj upazila of Narayanganj.