‘Inspectors must ensure factory owners are not harassed’

Bangladesh

TBS Report
19 October, 2021, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 19 October, 2021, 10:09 pm

Related News

‘Inspectors must ensure factory owners are not harassed’

251 participants received training and detailed knowledge on factory inspections

TBS Report
19 October, 2021, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 19 October, 2021, 10:09 pm
‘Inspectors must ensure factory owners are not harassed’

On Tuesday, authorities instructed an inspection committee – set up to ensure a safe working environment at factories – to make sure owners are not harassed during inspections.

"The inspection panel should convince factory owners that they are in fact helping the businesses with inspections," Md Sirazul Islam, executive chairman of the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (Bida) said at a training programme for inspectors. 

"You won't be designated to award punishment to anyone and the inspection committee should not harass any factory owners." 

The Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments (DIFE) and Bida jointly organised the programme at Bida's Multipurpose Hall where Salman F Rahman, private industry and investment advisor to the prime minister, was the chief guest.

Some 251 participants received training and detailed knowledge on factory inspections.

Earlier on 15 July, the government formed a 24-member body led by Salman F Rahman to avert unwanted accidents such as fires and to ensure workplace security in factories and industrial establishments.

"We have ensured compliance at readymade garments units, and we can do it here too. For this, everyone has to fulfill their own responsibilities," said the adviser.

"In the last 12 years, under the leadership of the prime minister, we have made tremendous economic progress. Now we have to develop world class factories to build a better Bangladesh. As such, there is no alternative to ensuring a safe environment in factories."

The committee will inspect required safety measures taken by the factories and also inspect whether the factories are following safety protocols, said the Bida executive chairman.

Md Ehsan-E-Elahi, secretary to the labour and employment ministry, presided over the function.

Bida Executive Member Abhijit Chowdhury, DIFE Inspector General Nasir Uddin Ahmed, Security Services Division Secretary Mokabbir Hossain, and Dhaka Divisional Commissioner Khalilur Rahman also spoke at the programme.

On Monday, Bida formed 27 inspection teams to ensure a safe working environment and prevent accidents in factories and industries.

The DIFE and some government organisations led by Bida formed the teams to begin inspections.

Besides readymade garments factories, the authorities have identified 46,000 factories and commercial establishments for inspection.

Initially, inspection will be done of 1,900 factories selected in Narayanganj, Dhaka, Gazipur, and Chattogram.

Apart from that, inspection will also be carried out at 5,000 more factories and the range of inspection will be expanded with time.

The initiative has been taken after a fire in Hashem Food Factory on 8 July, killing more than 50 people in Rupganj upazila of Narayanganj.

Top News

Bida / Md Sirazul Islam / Factory Owners

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Comilla's incident is conspiratorial

Comilla's incident is conspiratorial

2d | Videos
Sadid spin wowed Little Master Sachin

Sadid spin wowed Little Master Sachin

2d | Videos
Sky is open but little freedom of flying

Sky is open but little freedom of flying

3d | Videos
How drinking milk is harmful for your body?

How drinking milk is harmful for your body?

3d | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year

2
Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal
Sports

Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal

3
Syed Alamgir. Illustration: TBS
Interviews

Alamgir raring to repeat another magic for Akij

4
Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year

5
Over 20 houses were burned down by mob in Rangpur on Sunday night/TBS
Crime

Mob burns down 20 Hindu homes in Rangpur

6
Rajshahi MP requests airline to provide hand fan for passengers
Bangladesh

Rajshahi MP requests airline to provide hand fan for passengers