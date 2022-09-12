Construction of Dhaka airport's third terminal progressing in full swing, says minister

Infrastructure

TBS Report
12 September, 2022, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 12 September, 2022, 02:45 pm

Related News

Construction of Dhaka airport's third terminal progressing in full swing, says minister

Officials say the soft launch of the much-awaited terminal is expected within October next year

TBS Report
12 September, 2022, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 12 September, 2022, 02:45 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Construction of the third terminal of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) is progressing in full swing, said State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Mahbub Ali.

"44.15% of the total construction work is complete as of 12 September. The construction will be completed within the stipulated time," the minister said after visiting the project site on Monday (12 September).

Expressing hope that the terminal can be inaugurated by October 2023, he said, "Passengers will get the same quality services at the third terminal that are offered in world-class airports."

"There will be no compromise with quality," he said of the project being implemented by Mitsubishi and Fujita of Japan, and Samsung of South Korea. 

Around 4,000 national and international workers are working on the project, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB).

Once completed, the terminal can serve twice the number of passengers compared to its present capacity. 

After completion of the project, HSIA will be able to provide service to around 22 million passengers every year.

Among others, Civil Aviation Ministry Secretary Mokammel Hosain, and CAAB Chairman Air Vice-Marshal Mafidur Rahman were present.  

When the third terminal is completed, it will double the airport's annual passenger and cargo handling, said the authority.                                             

According to project sources, the terminal is being constructed on 542,000 square metres of land and will have a floor space of 230,000 square metres, 115 check-in counters, 64 departure and 64 arrival immigration desks.

Bangladesh / Top News

Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport / Dhaka airport

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Backbone One: PlayStation Edition - A sturdy mimic of your favourite console

Backbone One: PlayStation Edition - A sturdy mimic of your favourite console

4h | Brands
Illustration: TBS

Bangladesh-born Nabeel is disrupting NYC’s food delivery industry

7h | Panorama
The cloud seeding method has little chance of helping during a drought emergency — mainly because you need storm clouds for successful seeding, and droughts by nature offer few of them. PHOTO: REUTERS

Yes, we can make it rain. But it will not solve drought

4h | Panorama
Caption: A well-connected and efficient port system with enhanced logistical capabilities can also serve as a catalyst for regional economic development. PHOTO: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

Developing a port-led integrated logistics network to boost Bangladesh’s economic growth

5h | Analysis

More Videos from TBS

Vehicles continue emitting black fume

Vehicles continue emitting black fume

12m | Videos
What future holds for Britain after Queen's death?

What future holds for Britain after Queen's death?

18h | Videos
Who will inherit the priceless Koh-i-Noor diamond?

Who will inherit the priceless Koh-i-Noor diamond?

18h | Videos
Mobile court ineffective to bring order to the streets of Dhaka

Mobile court ineffective to bring order to the streets of Dhaka

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December
Splash

Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December

2
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

India offers free transit to Bangladesh for exports to third countries

3
The country&#039;s first overhead metro train on a performance test run from Uttara&#039;s Diabari to Pallabi on Sunday. Photo: Saad Abdullah
Transport

Minimum metro rail fare set at Tk20

4
ACCA Abdullah Al Hasan. Illustration: TBS
Education

‘ACCA is a gateway to global career’

5
Tax return verification goes online
Economy

Tax return verification goes online

6
Central bankers’ refusal to embark into ‘hard helicopter money’ experiment have been a good idea. Photo: Reuters
Bangladesh

Bafeda wants to execute ‘One Country One Exchange Rate’