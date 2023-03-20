Indictment hearing in Khaleda's coal mine graft case on 29 May

Bangladesh

20 March, 2023, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 20 March, 2023, 03:25 pm

Khaleda Zia, chairperson and leader of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP). Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Khaleda Zia, chairperson and leader of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP). Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS

A court here on Monday set 29 May for holding hearing on charge framing in the Barapukuria Coalmine graft case against BNP chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia and 10 others.

The date was announced by Judge Md Akhtaruzzaman of Dhaka Special Judge Court-2, as the defence lawyers pleaded for time on Begum Zia's poor health ground.

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on 26 February 2008, filed the graft case against Khaleda Zia and 16 others with Shahbagh police station.

ACC deputy director Md Abul Kashem Fokir on 5 October 2008, filed a charge-sheet in the case.

They were accused of causing a loss of around Tk159 crore to the state exchequer by awarding a contract for operation of Barapukuria Coalmine to a Chinese company through abuse of power.

Graft case / Khaleda Zia

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

