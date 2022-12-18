Indian court orders deportation of Bangladeshi guest worker

The Tiruppur court in Tamil Nadu, India, recently ordered the deportation of a guest worker from Bangladesh who was staying in the city without having proper travel documents.

S Shimul Gazi, 29, M Mohammed Saiful Islam, 40, and J Mannan Mollal, 31, were staying in a rented house in Ammapalayam in Tiruppur city, The Hindu quoted Principal District and Sessions Court Public Prosecutor S Kangasabapathy as saying on Friday.

The three told the Indian house owner that they were from Bangladesh and working in a private mill. When the owner asked them to show their travel documents, they refrained and said they submitted the documents to their company, Public Prosecutor S Kangasabapathy added.

This led to a quarrel between them, and the Indian house owner lodged a complaint with the Thirumuruganpoondi police station.

The Bangladeshis were booked under the sections of India's Foreigners Act, 1946, in June last year.

Tiruppur Principal District and Sessions Judge Swarnam J Natarajan pronounced the verdict in which Shimul Gazi and Mannan Mollal were found possessing valid travel documents, and they were acquitted, added the public prosecutor while speaking with The Hindu.

Meanwhile, Mohammed Saiful Islam, who had travelled to India without proper documentation, was convicted.

Following the verdict, Saiful will be treated as a victim as per Indian guidelines and will be placed under detention till the process of deportation to Bangladesh is completed.