India considers wheat exports to Bangladesh, 4 other nations as requests pour in 

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
13 June, 2022, 09:05 am
Last modified: 13 June, 2022, 09:08 am

Related News

India considers wheat exports to Bangladesh, 4 other nations as requests pour in 

TBS Report 
13 June, 2022, 09:05 am
Last modified: 13 June, 2022, 09:08 am
India considers wheat exports to Bangladesh, 4 other nations as requests pour in 

The Indian authorities are considering resuming its wheat exports to Bangladesh and four other nations following requests from the governments of the respective countries.

Indian financial daily Mint, while citing a government official on Monday, reported that the country has received requests for wheat from at least five countries – Bangladesh, Indonesia, Oman, the United Arab Emirates, and Yemen.

India banned exports of wheat due to rising global prices on 13 May.

However, the South Asian country kept the possibility open for supplies on G2G basis for neighbouring countries and others that may face a threat to food security.

"Following the ban, India has received inquiries from Indonesia, Oman, the United Arab Emirates, Bangladesh and Yemen. The government is evaluating their wheat needs and the supply of wheat with us," the official was quoted as saying.

According to trade experts, Bangladesh could look for more wheat imports from India because the country not only imported almost half of the total wheat exported by India but was also a buyer of Russia and Ukraine supplies.

As per official data, Bangladesh imported $1.8 billion worth of wheat from Russia and $610.80 million from Ukraine by 2020. 

According to India's Directorate-General for Commercial Intelligence and Statistics (DGCIS), India exported wheat worth about $1 billion to Bangladesh by 2021-22.

Indian wheat sells almost 40% lower compared to international prices and this is a driving factor behind the supply requests, added market experts.

Meanwhile on Sunday, World Trade Organization (WTO) Director-General Okonjo Iweala Ngozi said that countries should not underestimate the effects of export restrictions, adding that such measures could exacerbate the ongoing global food crisis.

She, while addressing a press briefing in Geneva,  Switzerland, said, "You saw that during the food crisis of 2008-2009, just that kind of action led to price increases. In the food security declaration, our members are trying to talk about how they would try to prevent themselves from taking this kind of action."

"The WTO must respond to the impending food crisis. International wheat prices have risen by 56% compared to May last year. 

"Economies everywhere are facing inflationary pressures," she added.

Economy / Top News / South Asia

Bangladesh / Wheat import / Wheat crisis / India Wheat ban

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Farmers harvesting premature paddy from the submerged fields of Sunamganj, dated 15 May 2022. Photo: Muhammad Amdad Hussain

Flash floods, food security and the way out

1h | Panorama
When it comes to colour code, Zubaida loves to experiment with the diversity of colour palettes. Photo: Courtesy

Zubaida Faiza Clothing: Where royalty meets contemporary fashion

23h | Mode
Jewellery: 6 Yards Story. Photos: Courtesy

Your guide to choosing the best jewellery for your outfit

22h | Mode
Bangladesh finally committed to eliminating child labour. But can we actually do it?

Bangladesh finally committed to eliminating child labour. But can we actually do it?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Is higher education mandatory ?

Is higher education mandatory ?

17m | Videos
Post budget: Middle class spending to increase in these sectors

Post budget: Middle class spending to increase in these sectors

13h | Videos
Canadian student buys jersey commemorating Messi's 500th goal

Canadian student buys jersey commemorating Messi's 500th goal

14h | Videos
How Russia imposing regional rule in Ukraine

How Russia imposing regional rule in Ukraine

14h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Infrastructure

Bangladesh will pay enough to build 3 Padma bridges as capacity payment to Adani

2
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

49 killed, over 200 injured, Chattogram container depot fire yet to be put out

3
Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble
Banking

Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble

4
Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor
Banking

Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor

5
Photo: Prime Minister&#039;s Office
Economy

Padma Bridge: A $500m boost to commercial vehicle market

6
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladeshi billionaires: Where art thou?