Bangabazar traders start opening makeshift shops

Bangladesh

Joynal Abedin Shishir
12 April, 2023, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 12 April, 2023, 09:41 pm

Related News

Bangabazar traders start opening makeshift shops

The shop owners, however, are now worried about getting back their possession of land against burnt shops

Joynal Abedin Shishir
12 April, 2023, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 12 April, 2023, 09:41 pm
Bangabazar traders start opening makeshift shops

Upset Bangabazar traders, whose shops were burnt to ashes in the devastating fire last week, have started to open makeshift shops with the hope of making some business before this Eid-ul-Fitr.

Some 550 traders who had shops on the ground floor of the Bangabazar market complex installed their temporary shops in the open space on the complex premises on Wednesday, in presence of Dhaka South City Corporation Mayor Fazle Noor Taposh. 

The rest of the 3,845 affected traders are set to get their space soon.

Speaking to The Business Standard, traders said they are grateful to the city corporation for such temporary arrangements but they are worried about getting back their possession of land against burnt shops.

Take Saiful Islam for example. Losing goods worth Tk80 lakh in the inferno, he opened a makeshift shop of ladies' clothes on Wednesday. "The damage that I suffered cannot be recovered soon. No capital left at my hands, yet I have started the shop to sell my goods stocked at a warehouse in the outside area and recover some of the arrears. The most important reason is to keep holding my shop land," he said.

The city corporation said it will arrange rehabilitation for the fire-affected traders after the Eid. Saiful Islam and several other traders said they were afraid of losing their land possession in the name of rehabilitation which can take a prolonged time. Moreover, all the traders might not be allocated permanent shop space.

"It is not possible to run businesses in open places for a long time. But we are forced to sit here just to hold possession of our land. What will happen after this Eid is the matter," said Nazim Uddin, another victim trader of the fire.

"I have no money to source goods, but I cannot miss the opportunity to keep hold of my space," he told TBS.

They claimed that some influential groups tried several times earlier to evacuate them from the area in the name of infrastructural development. The groups now can capitalise on the situation, they feared. Traders also said many people raised funds for them but they are yet to receive any assistance.

Tenant shopkeepers who do not own shops or land but lost goods in the fire are facing the double whammy now as they are in uncertainty about getting space for makeshift shops.  "I still don't know whether the shop owner will give me space to open the shop and what will be the rent in the open space," said Harun-or-Rashid, who had a rented shop on the second floor of the Bangabazar Market.

Mayor Fazle Noor Taposh, in his visit to the area yesterday, said every affected trader will be able to open a makeshift shop.

"We aimed to start business activities here today, and we are successful. With the arrangement, the affected traders will have a chance to recover a bit," he added and assured that all 3,845 will be rehabilitated after Eid-ul-Fitr.

The mayor said his corporation will provide Tk2 crore to the victim traders. Member of Parliament Rashed Khan Menon, Bangladesh Shop Owners Association President Helal Uddin and business leaders of Bangabazar markets were present during the visit.

Although more than half a thousand have opened makeshift shops, they saw very few customers on Wednesday. "My four shops have been burnt and the goods worth at least Tk4 crores have been damaged. Now I have started again with the hope of a little recovery, but the fact is that there is no customer. Even none of my wholesale buyers came," said Mustafa Kamal, adding that he is now worried about his managing livelihoods for his family.

Another trader, Shah Alam, said, "I expected at least one-third of sales compared to regular time, but it did not happen today. Now waiting for what will happen next."

Top News

Bangabazar Fire

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The pro-tips: How to fast and stay fit

The pro-tips: How to fast and stay fit

9h | Health
Fremo - A Farming Robot. Photo: Curtesy

Team Atlas: Building robots to solve practical problems

12h | Pursuit
Photo: Collected

Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury: The doctor with a heart of a warrior

23h | Obituary
Anup Sinha. Sketch: TBS

What does the trilateral Tripura meet mean for Bangladesh?

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Mithila is coming to cinema with 'Mayaa'

Mithila is coming to cinema with 'Mayaa'

3h | TBS Entertainment
Journey of a revolutionary ends

Journey of a revolutionary ends

6h | TBS Today
TBS Eid Magazine Feat. Miss World Bangladesh Oishee

TBS Eid Magazine Feat. Miss World Bangladesh Oishee

11h | TBS Stories
Does Wonder Woman have a cameo in The Flash movie?

Does Wonder Woman have a cameo in The Flash movie?

1d | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Man scales Swadhinata Stambha; asks rescuers for cigarettes, then ends up detained
Bangladesh

Man scales Swadhinata Stambha; asks rescuers for cigarettes, then ends up detained

2
Bangladesh Bank's server restored after 7hrs
Banking

Bangladesh Bank's server restored after 7hrs

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Man interviewed by DW detained in an unrelated case

4
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Metro Rail now runs for 6 hours

5
File photo
Bangladesh

HC grants bail to Rana Plaza owner

6
Jaaz lands in trouble with Tk1 lakh offer, revises format
Splash

Jaaz lands in trouble with Tk1 lakh offer, revises format