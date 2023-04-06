Holy Ramadan is a month of inclusiveness: US Ambassador

UNB
06 April, 2023, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 06 April, 2023, 02:10 pm

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

The United States Ambassador in Bangladesh Peter Haas on Wednesday said that the month of Holy Ramadan is all about inclusiveness in the society and people with the means should come forward to help those in need of support.

In order to promote religious freedom, diversity, equality and inclusive progress, the US Embassy hosted an Iftar for 80 underprivileged school children at Fatema's Dell, Madani Avenue in the capital.

Among the attendees, 50 students joined from the Embassy-run Language Proficiency Center (LPC) and 30 students were disadvantaged children from the Abinta Kabir Foundation, alongside teachers and staff from both the organisations.

Addressing the Iftar event, Peter Haas said, "It is great to be with 80 students rather than with 80 grown-ups. I was thinking about it as I came here. And I was thinking about the Abinta Kabir Foundation and about the young woman after whom the foundation is named who is an inspiration for the whole work."

Javed Haider, Director of Language Proficiency Center and Implementing Partner of English Access Microscholarship Program moderated the Iftar event, also joined by the US Embassy's Deputy Chief of Mission DCM LaFave, its Public Affairs Officer Sean Mclntosh and Cultural Affairs Officer Sharlina Hussain Morgan, Abinta Kabir Foundation Founder Ruba Ahmed, and Access teacher and owner of the venue Fatema Zahir among others.

The Public Diplomacy Section (PDS) of the US Embassy Dhaka selected LPC as the first service provider for the Access Program, with a focus on engaging students from madrasas and schools.

Since 2004, approximately 1,300 Bangladeshi students have participated in the Access program, joining a global network of more than 100,000 graduates in 85 countries.

