Highway Police introduces bodycams to ensure transparency

In an effort to ensure the quality of the police service, transparency, accountability and professionalism, the Highway Police has introduced body cameras.

Inspector General of Police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun inaugurated the service at Highway Police's 'Service Week-2024' at Rajarbagh Police Line in Dhaka today (13 February).

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan inaugurated the 'Service Week-2024'.

Besides, an app called 'Hello HP' was launched to provide quick service to untoward accidents on highways.

The Highway Police can provide services within 20-25 kilometres areas after getting information through the app.

There are 22,000km highways across the country and of these 2,291 km are under the control of the Highway Police.

Additional IGP of Highway Police Shahabuddin Khan said through the body worn cameras, they are monitoring all operational activities of highway centrally and regionally.

Besides, through the HP app, commuters can avail the service of highway police, he said.