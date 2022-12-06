BGMEA wants increased police vigilance to stop RMG goods theft

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan called on Bangladesh Highway Police to increase vigilance on Dhaka-Chattagram highway to prevent stealing of RMG export goods during transportation.

He made the request during a meeting with Additional Inspector General of Police and chief of Bangladesh Highway Police Mallick Faqrul Islam, BPM, PPM (Bar) at Highway police headquarters in Dhaka on 6 December.

BGMEA Vice President Md. Nasir Uddin, Chair of BGMEA Standing Committee on UD-Woven & Knit Md. Nurul Islam, DIG Highway North Mahfuzur Rahman, DIG Highway East Mahbubur Rahman and other high officials of Highway Police were also present at the meeting.

They discussed about the overall situation of the RMG industry, especially security concerns of RMG exporters about theft of RMG goods during transportation.

Faruque Hassan strongly emphasized on curbing stealing incidents which not only cause financial losses but also put exporters in an embarrassing situation when such cases are detected after products reach buyers.

He urged the Highway Police chief to beef up police patrolling on the highway to ensure safe movement of vehicles carrying RMG goods from factories to the Chattogram port.

He requested the Highway Police to ease the process of filling cases of theft incidents for RMG exporters.

The BGMEA President also urged the Police to speed up installation of CCTVs on the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway as it would help to tighten security on the roads, prevent theft and find out thieves.