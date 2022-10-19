Cumilla roads see a 28% drop in accidents this year 

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
19 October, 2022, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 19 October, 2022, 03:03 pm

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The roads and highways in Cumilla have reported a 28% drop in accidents when compared to last year. 

A total of 128 people were killed in 71 road accidents this year.

Last year's figures were -- 156 deaths in 98 accidents, Superintendent of Highway Police (Cumilla region) Rahmat Ullah told media on Wednesday. 

Illegal shops on the roads, overspeeding, overloaded vehicles, traffic rule violations, reckless driving, and a tendency to not use foot overbridges are some of the main reasons behind the accidents, he added.

According to high police sources, there are numerous obstacles on the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway – widely known as the lifeline of the country – and efforts are underway to remove them to ensure smooth and safe traffic movement. 

Cumilla Highway Police this year filed cases against total 26,000 vehicles and seized some 10,000 illegal three-wheelers for violating traffic rules and collected fines of Tk6.27 crore.

Besides, around 2,730 volunteers are working under 182 community police teams to prevent road accidents, said the SP.

Also, dividers have been erected at markets, bus stops and important intersections of the highway to ensure the safety of passengers and pedestrians, he added.

