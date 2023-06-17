Hello Chittagong to honour 24 individuals, institutions

TBS Report
17 June, 2023, 11:20 pm
Last modified: 17 June, 2023, 11:29 pm

Photo: Hello Chittagong Facebook page
Chattogram-based digital media platform "Hello Chittagong" is going to honour 24 individuals and organisations for their contribution in business, social, cultural and virtual fields.

A grand event will be organised at Radisson Blu, a five-star hotel in Chattogram city, today to honour the individuals, organisations and institutions who will be selected through Facebook polls and a jury board.

Hello Chittagong Award Jury panel includes Barcode Restaurant Group Founder Manjurul Haque, PHP Automobiles Limited Managing Director Mohammad Akhter Parvez, Beauty Service Owners' Association of Bangladesh's Divisional Head Shaila Islam Flora, CPDL Family President Iftekhar Hossain, and Admin Chattola Founder Shakeel Abedin.

Rupa Fashion and The Business Standard are partners in the "Best Beauty Present Hello Chittagong Award" this year.

"It is a flagship event of Hello Chittagong. We all know that Chittagong is the main business hub of Bangladesh. It is also a port city, but somehow, the vibe of corporate culture is not up to the mark compared to the capital city. Hello Chittagong tries to meet the gap. So, it has launched this flagship award in 2017. So far two seasons have been wrapped up successfully," said the organisation in a press brief.

Hello Chittagong has also produced Drama in Native language of Chittagong on many occasions. It is now eyeing live streaming services. It also has plans to launch a lifestyle magazine, and publishing content series regarding the noted personalities of Chattogram.

 

