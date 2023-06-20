27 entrepreneurs, organisations receive Hello Chittagong Award in 24 categories

Twenty-seven entrepreneurs and organisations have won the Hello Chittagong Award in 24 categories for their contribution in various sectors including social organisations, service sector, corporate, social media, business and commerce of Chattogram.

Chattogram-based digital media platform Hello Chittagong organised the award ceremony at Hotel Radisson Blu, Chittagong on Sunday (18 June).

Sufi Mohammad Mizanur Rahman, chairman of PHP Family, was given the lifetime award in recognition of his contribution to the country's economic prosperity after independence.

Speaking on the occasion, Sufi Mohammad Mizanur Rahman said, "Humans are a source of unlimited energy. The power to grow in life is hidden deep within the human heart. By awakening that power, you have to face all the obstacles in life and reach your desired goal."

The business award was given to Syed Mohammad Tanvir, managing director of Pacific Jeans, for his significant contribution to the country's economy, including export trade.

In recognition of outstanding contribution to social work, the Gausia Committee Bangladesh was awarded in the social organisation category.

Besides, Sanmar Ocean City won award in shopping centre category, Reshape Fitness in fitness centre category, Ekotro in startup category, COL in broadband internet service category, Bonjour in restaurant category, Alifa Noor in young entrepreneur category, Ramisance Photography in photography category, Imtiaz Ahmad in cinematographer category, Joyeta Banerjee in Youtube content creator category, Noureen Afrose Piya in fashion influencer category, Kazi Hannan Ahmed Utsho and Chatgaiya Rani in Facebook content creator category, Nafeesa Hasan Urmy in makeup artist category, Sign & Design in event management category, Fiona in beauty salon category, Afsana Ahmed Ria in fashion blogger category, Tasnia Haroon and Nafia Hoque in home baker category, Junaid Aman Junu in freelancer category, Saint's Café in cafe category, Tabassum Hoque in young fashion designer category, Chittainga bullet in Facebook page entertainment category, Tasnuva Anwar in brand promoter category, Makeup Shakeup in Facebook group category and Mehedi Arts by Jinia in Mehedi artist category.