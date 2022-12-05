World-class treatment of spinal diseases is possible in Chattogram: experts

At one time people of Bangladesh had to rely on foreign hospitals for spine treatment but now Chattogram has the treatment system for this complex disease as the NeuroSpine Society of Bangladesh was formed seven years ago to provide easy treatment for this costly disease, said physicians in a seminar.

"Almost 35-40% of the total patients of the neurology department in Chattogram Medical College Hospital are neurospine patients. We are also treating patients who had treatment at reputed hospitals in India but not cured. We are self-reliant. We do not have to go abroad for spine treatment," said Dr Mo Kamal Uddin, president of NeuroSpine Society of Bangladesh, in a press conference on Monday organised on the occasion of a scientific conference to be held on 6-7 December.

There are 45 beds in the neurosurgery department against an average of 250 patients every day. Work is underway to start a separate neurospine department here, he added.

Expert neurospine doctors are working together in the NeuroSpine Society to provide international quality services in the country and help create expert doctors. To increase the experience and skills of doctors and teachers, the scientific conference on neurospine is going to be held for the fourth time in Chattogram.

Chattogram Mayor M Rezaul Karim Chowdhury is supposed to be the chief guest at the two-day national conference organized under the theme "Bangladesh self-reliant in spine surgery".

About 3,000 people including doctors, students and researchers from different levels of the country and novice surgeons are expected to participate in it.

At the conference, novice surgeons will exchange experience with renowned doctors of the country. New surgeons will be taught hands-on about modern surgeries and the way it is done in the developed world.