UNFPA partners with private sector to promote reproductive health

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) Bangladesh has partnered with a group of private organisations to promote sexual and reproductive health (SRH).

This marks a "significant milestone," the UN agency said in a press release issued on Sunday as it formalised its partnerships with Zaynax Health, Impact Hub Dhaka, Gram Unnayan Karma (GUK) and ToguMogu.

The collaborative effort aims to fortify the role of female pharmacists, enhancing the delivery of quality Sexual and Reproductive Health (SRH) information, counseling, and referral services, particularly targeted at women and girls residing in urban areas, including slums in Bogura, Chapainawabganj, and Bagerhat districts.

At the signing ceremony, representatives from the UNFPA and the private sector partners committed to reducing harmful practices by pharmacists and drug sellers while promoting SRH services within the permissible provisions.

The initiative strives to ensure the availability and accessibility of expert medical advice, encompassing proper drug prescriptions for SRH issues and family planning guidance within pharmacies.

The primary objective is to augment the presence of qualified and skilled female pharmacists dedicated to addressing SRH needs in their respective communities. The project has successfully trained 400 pharmacists in sexual and reproductive health services, telemedicine, and other related areas.

A key aspect of the project is the investment in young females, empowering them to initiate their own pharmacy businesses. By overcoming barriers, whether financial, social, or skills-related, UNFPA supports these aspiring entrepreneurs, fostering independence and success.

Kristine Blokhus, UNFPA representative, expressed the transformative potential of women like Armina, citing their role not only in providing essential family planning and maternal health services but also in challenging societal norms and stereotypes. Female pharmacists become symbols of successful entrepreneurship, community service, and decision-making aligned with personal goals.

Representatives from Zaynax Health, Impact Hub Dhaka, Gram Unnayan Karma, and ToguMogu joined the UNFPA Representative in signing agreements, sharing their experiences of this new partnership journey aimed at promoting sexual and reproductive health through the development of female pharmacists in the country.

Beyond immediate impacts, the project aims to raise awareness of sexual and reproductive health and rights, inspiring more women to venture into small entrepreneurship, such as pharmacy businesses, thus contributing to community well-being.