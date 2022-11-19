Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman

Health

TBS Report 
19 November, 2022, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 19 November, 2022, 10:13 pm

The Bangladesh Medical and Dental Council (BMDC) has suspended the registration of Professor Dr Zaheer Al Amin.

He has been handed down a year of suspension, starting from 20 November, for providing wrong treatment and showing negligence to a woman patient.

A letter, signed by Dr Md Liaqat Hossain, acting registrar of the BMDC, was issued in this regard on Wednesday last week. 

Dr Al Amin (BMDC Reg. No. A-12688), is a senior physician and ENT and head-neck surgery specialist.

He is also the managing director (MD) of Impulse Medical Services and Research Centre at Tejgaon in Dhaka where the concerned patient was undergoing treatment.

As per the BMDC letter, Dr Amin performed the wrong surgery on his patient, one Momena Haque Mun, 38, back in March 2020. 

Instead of operating on the ailing left ear, the surgery was performed on the right ear of Mun. 

This caused immense suffering to the patient, Mun's husband Ziaur Rahman Bhuiya mentioned in the complaint filed with BMDC.

Dr Al Amin also provided incorrect information to the family members of the patient, Ziaur Rahman Bhuiya added.

An explanation was sought from the doctor following the complaint. Dr Al Amin submitted his written explanation to the BMDC on 31 October.

But the authorities did not find the explanation satisfactory and decided to suspend the doctor for one year.

During this period Dr Al Amin will not be allowed to practise anywhere and introduce himself as a physician.

