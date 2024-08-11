BSMMU promotes 173 doctors to assistant professor roles

A total of 173 doctors at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) have been promoted to the position of assistant professor. These promotions include doctors from 37 departments and specialised hospitals who have advanced from their roles as medical officers.

The university issued a notification regarding these promotions on 8 August.

According to the notification, signed by the university registrar, Dr ABM Abdul Hannan, the promotion is applicable only to candidates who have obtained their higher degrees as of January 2022.

Medical officers and research assistants appointed between 2003 and 2006, who completed their higher degrees, were initially excluded from promotion. However, following their applications and with the approval of the authorities, these doctors have now been promoted to various roles, including Assistant Professor, Assistant Professor (Self), Consultant, and Consultant (Self-Paid), as detailed in the accompanying list of names and departments.