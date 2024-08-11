BSMMU promotes 173 doctors to assistant professor roles

Bangladesh

TBS Report
11 August, 2024, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 11 August, 2024, 10:35 pm

Related News

BSMMU promotes 173 doctors to assistant professor roles

The university issued a notification regarding these promotions on 8 August

TBS Report
11 August, 2024, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 11 August, 2024, 10:35 pm
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU). Photo: Collected
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU). Photo: Collected

A total of 173 doctors at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) have been promoted to the position of assistant professor. These promotions include doctors from 37 departments and specialised hospitals who have advanced from their roles as medical officers. 

The university issued a notification regarding these promotions on 8 August.  

According to the notification, signed by the university registrar, Dr ABM Abdul Hannan, the promotion is applicable only to candidates who have obtained their higher degrees as of January 2022.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Medical officers and research assistants appointed between 2003 and 2006, who completed their higher degrees, were initially excluded from promotion. However, following their applications and with the approval of the authorities, these doctors have now been promoted to various roles, including Assistant Professor, Assistant Professor (Self), Consultant, and Consultant (Self-Paid), as detailed in the accompanying list of names and departments.

Health

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) / doctors / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In 1997, Toyota launched the Prius as the first mass-produced vehicle with a hybrid powertrain. A couple of years later in 1999, Honda revealed their take on making a hybrid vehicle– the Insight. PHOTO: Collected

Honda Insight vs Toyota Prius: Finding out which hybrid reigns supreme

5h | Wheels
Photo: TBS

Teaching us a lesson by shutting down elevated expressways and metro

9h | Features
Students controlling the traffic. Photo: Nayem Ali

Three days on the streets of Dhaka

12h | Features
These chhatras (students) showed their courage to overthrow a regime infamous for authoritarianism, corruption, nepotism and politicisation of every institution. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

What is the future of the new generation who built their present?

14h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Vandalism at Sculpture-Dhanmondi 32: Culture or Counterculture?

Vandalism at Sculpture-Dhanmondi 32: Culture or Counterculture?

2h | Videos
Vandalism at Sculpture-Dhanmondi 32: Culture or Counterculture?

Vandalism at Sculpture-Dhanmondi 32: Culture or Counterculture?

2h | Videos
International pressure is increasing on Israel

International pressure is increasing on Israel

1h | Videos
The message that Sheikh Hasina gave to the leaders and workers

The message that Sheikh Hasina gave to the leaders and workers

3h | Videos