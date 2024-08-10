Doctors' absence sparks concern among journalists

The Bangladesh Health Reporters Forum (BHRF) has expressed concern over the absence of doctors at their workplaces due to security fears.

In a statement issued on Saturday (10 August), signed by the forum's President Rashed Rabbi and General Secretary Mainul Hasan Sohel, BHRF urged for collective efforts to ensure a safe working environment for doctors and to restore normalcy in the health administration, ensuring uninterrupted medical services for all citizens.

The BHRF leaders noted that during the recent anti-discrimination movement led by students, many people from various professions were injured or killed.

Despite the challenging circumstances, doctors in both public and private hospitals provided the best possible care, allowing many of the injured to recover and return home, though some are still under treatment.

They further mentioned that with the fall of the previous government, many doctors and health workers, who were its supporters, have felt insecure and have consequently refrained from attending work at government hospitals, severely disrupting the health department's normal operations.

This has left a large number of patients without the necessary medical care, a situation that is unacceptable to anyone.

To resolve this impasse, BHRF called on all doctors, regardless of political affiliation, to come together in discussions to ensure a safe working environment and restore normal operations within the health administration.

The forum also underscored that political involvement in the medical profession is undesirable and counterproductive.

BHRF urged all relevant parties to focus on ensuring modern, humane healthcare for the people during this crucial time and called for the positive cooperation of all doctors in this endeavour.