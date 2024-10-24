Reconstituted BMDC gets new president

Logo of Bangladesh Medical and Dental Council (BMDC). Photo: Collected
Logo of Bangladesh Medical and Dental Council (BMDC). Photo: Collected

The Bangladesh Medical and Dental Council (BMDC), the regulatory body for medical practitioners, has elected Saiful Islam, former professor of Pediatric Surgery at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU), as its new president.

On 20 October, a notification from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare announced the reconstitution of the council.

Yesterday (23 October), around 11am, the newly constituted council held its first meeting in Sirajganj. As per the Bangladesh Medical and Dental Council Act, 2010, the council members elected a president, vice president, treasurer, and formed various committees.

At 3pm on the same day, the council members met with the Health Adviser Nurjahan Begum at the health ministry.

The adviser urged council members to expedite resolving complaints about the quality of medical services from healthcare professionals to ensure timely justice for both patients and doctors.

Furthermore, Nurjahan called upon the BMDC members to take necessary measures to maintain the quality of undergraduate and postgraduate medical education, thereby ensuring the delivery of quality healthcare services to the people.

Health Education and Family Welfare Division Secretary Dr Mohammad Sarwar Bari, Acting Director General of the DGHS Professor Dr Abu Jafar, BSMMU Vice-Chancellor Syedur Rahman, and other officials from the Ministry of Health, as well as members of the reconstituted council also were present at the meeting.

