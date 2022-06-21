Ship International Hospital promises world-class treatment in Bangladesh

Ship International Hospital is embarking on an official journey with its commitment to provide world-class medical services in Bangladesh with advanced Japanese technology and experienced and specialised doctors.

Minister of Health Zahid Melque, through a video message, inaugurated the hospital as the chief guest in an event held on Saturday (18 June), reads a press release issued in this regard.

Green Hospital Supply of Japan, JICA and Aichi Medical Group of Bangladesh jointly launched Ship Aichi Medical Services Limited in Bangladesh in 2016, under which Ship International Hospital promises to give international treatment.

It is an international standard hospital with 650 beds located at Turag, Dhaka.

Mohsina Yasmin, executive member (BIDA), Hayakawa Yuho, chief representative of JICA, Nakayo, senior vice president of JICA, attended the event

Swadhinata Chikitsak Parishad (Swachip) President Iqbal Arslan and Ambassador of Japan to Bangladesh ITO Naoki along with the hospital's Chairman Kobayashi Hiroyuki, Deputy Chairman and CFO Kojima Hideo, and Managing Director Dr Moazzem Hossain also participated in the inauguration programme.

Ship International Hospital has been working under Japanese management since the beginning while maintaining efficiency and quality in healthcare.

The hospital has been successfully treating all classes of people with skilled and experienced physicians and nurses in all departments.

The multi-specialized private hospital has 107 beds including ICU, CCU, HDU and NICU facilities.

There are also state-of-the-art medical equipment, skilled physicians and skilled medical personnel.

The 20,000 square meter hospital has 51 outpatient rooms with separate inpatient building, office and service support building.

A total of 12 state-of-the-art operating theatres, including three state-of-the-art modular operating theatres with Japanese-style back isle systems, state-of-the-art specialized medical services including cardiac centres and state-of-the-art car parking facilities are here.

The official inauguration of the hospital will mark the beginning of a new chapter in the country's medical services, said Kobayashi Hiroyuki, chairman of the hospital.

He further said that this hospital is managed by specialist doctors and advanced technology. And, patients from all over Bangladesh will get better health care.