India's SIMS Hospital extends surgery support for Bangladeshi patients

TBS Report
24 September, 2022, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 24 September, 2022, 06:46 pm

SIMS Hospital, a leading multi-specialty healthcare establishment in India's Chennai, has extended an affordable minimal-access state-of-the-art robotic surgery for Bangladeshi patients.
 
Dr Muthu Veeramani, director and senior consultant of Urology at the Institute of Renal Science & Transplantation of the hospital, launched a dedicated robotic surgery helpline number 01966-638610 exclusively for them, said a press release.
 
At a press meet held at the Jatiya Press Club in Dhaka recently, the experienced surgeon explained the recent advances attained in the field robotic surgery that costs a shorter hospital stay, less pain and discomfort, faster recovery, smaller incisions and less scarring.
 
Dr Veeramani also ran a video clip that showed the robotic hands performing complicated surgeries with impeccable precision at SIMS Hospital to give the viewers a distinct picture of the kind of treatment they might have at the hospital.
 
"Robotic minimal access surgery combines the experience of the skilled surgeons with advanced computer technology to perform common as well as advanced procedures with more flexibility, precision and control," he noted.
 
The visiting Indian surgeon also shared his extensive experience in treating 1000+ Bangladeshi patients at different times for different kinds of ailments.
 
This was followed by a lively question and answer session with active participation from the audience.
 
For precision and affordability, surgery has been taken beyond the limitations of human hands at SIMS Hospital. At present, Robotic Minimal Access Surgery is being used in Urology, Gynaecology, Surgical Gastroenterology, Surgical Oncology, and General Surgery.
 
This 345-bed hospital offers comprehensive healthcare experience across a wide range of specialties, including multi-organ transplant services. It also houses 15 modular OTs, three state-of-the-art Cath labs (including 1 Bi-plane Cath lab), advanced ICUs with Hepa-filters and innovative medical technologies, all under one roof.

