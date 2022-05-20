France, Belgium, Germany join growing list of nations with monkeypox cases

Health

Hindustan Times
20 May, 2022, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 20 May, 2022, 06:15 pm

France, Belgium, Germany join growing list of nations with monkeypox cases

Monkeypox is a virus transmitted to humans from animals, with symptoms very similar to smallpox but less severe clinically

Hindustan Times
20 May, 2022, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 20 May, 2022, 06:15 pm
An image created during an investigation into an outbreak of monkeypox, which took place in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), 1996 to 1997, shows the hands of a patient with a rash due to monkeypox.(REUTERS)
An image created during an investigation into an outbreak of monkeypox, which took place in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), 1996 to 1997, shows the hands of a patient with a rash due to monkeypox.(REUTERS)

France, Germany and Belgium confirmed their first cases of the monkeypox virus on Friday, joining European nations Spain, Italy, Portugal and Sweden, and Canada, Australia and the United States in reporting a disease endemic to parts of Africa.

French authorities said a 29-year-old had tested positive.

Belgian experts said two cases – in two different cities – had been detected.

Spain reported 14 new cases today to take its cumulative caseload to 21.

Here are the top 10 points in this big story:

  • The French monkeypox patient is from the country's Ile-de-France region, which includes Paris. He had not, however, recently returned from a country where the virus is circulating, France's health authorities said Friday.
     
  • In Belgium, Flemish broadcaster VRTNWS said both patients were at the same party in an undisclosed location. The first person was diagnosed in Antwerp (not the place of residence) but is not seriously ill; the individual and their partner have been isolated. The second case is a man from the Flemish Brabant region. He too is not seriously ill, AFP said citing Belgian media reports.
     
  • The first case from Germany was reported by Reuters, which quoted Focus, a German-language news magazine that, in turn, cited German military.
     
  • Spanish authorities reported 14 confirmed cases on Friday, taking the total number to 21. There are another 20 suspected cases – 19 in the central region of Madrid and one in the Canary Islands, Reuters quoted health authorities.
     
  • The US' Centers for Disease Control is tracking six more possible monkeypox cases.   All were in close contact with a fellow traveller – on a flight from Nigeria to the United Kingdom earlier this month – who has shown symptoms.
     
  • The US this week reported its first case in 2022 – a Massachusetts man who recently travelled to Canada in April and returned this month. Last year, Texas and Maryland each reported a case in people who had travelled to Nigeria.
     
  • Canada has two confirmed cases so far. However, authorities in Quebec province are investigating 17 suspected cases. Italy and Sweden have each reported one monkeypox case.
     
  • Australian authorities on Friday said they had identified a probable case of monkeypox in a traveller from Europe, with confirmatory testing underway.
     
  • Portugal has 14 cases so far, with 20 others being monitored. A spokesperson for the country's public health group on monkeypox told Reuters "the health authority… is worried" and stressed the need to break transmission chains.
     
  • The United Kingdom has nine confirmed cases since 6 May. The UK Health Security Agency has warned gay and bisexual men, urging them to 'be aware of any unusual rashes or lesions'. The World Health Organisation this week said: "We are seeing transmission among men having sex with men."

What is monkeypox?

Monkeypox is usually a mild viral infection with symptoms that include fever, headaches and skin rashes. It originates in wild animals like rodents and primates, and then spreads to people.

There are two main variants – the Congo strain, which has up to 10% mortality, and the West African strain, which has a fatality rate of 1%.

The virus belongs to the same family as the smallpox.

Top News

monkeypox

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Mohammad (Mejbah) Mejbahuddin, Former Senior Secretary, Economic Relations Division (ERD), Ministry of Finance, Government of Bangladesh. TBS Sketch

‘No project is being delayed too long at the moment’

3h | Panorama
Dr Shamsul Hoque, Professor, Civil Engineering, BUET. TBS Sketch

‘Planning commission only in the name, there are no planners’ 

3h | Panorama
Masrur Reaz. TBS Sketch

‘To ensure accountability, contract financing should be based on ‘performance based payments’

4h | Panorama
Professor Mustafizur Rahman. Illustration: TBS

Project delays and escalating costs are driven by frequent revisions and lack of good governance

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Ways to retain body fragrance

Ways to retain body fragrance

5h | Videos
Gazipur restaurant that serves 150 food items

Gazipur restaurant that serves 150 food items

8h | Videos
How to prepare for a job

How to prepare for a job

9h | Videos
Putin's strategies to face Nato

Putin's strategies to face Nato

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge
Bangladesh

Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge

2
Representative Photo: Pixabay.
Bangladesh

Microplastics found in 5 local sugar brands

3
Mushfiq Mobarak. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Meet the Yale professor who anchors his research in Bangladesh and scales up interventions globally

4
A packet of US five-dollar bills is inspected at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Banking

Dollar hits Tk100 mark in open market

5
The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter
Industry

The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter

6
PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire
Crime

PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire