DGHS shuts 2 more hospitals, 1 diagnostic centre in Dhaka

The Director General of Health Services (DGHS) closed down three more healthcare facilities in the capital city on account of irregularities on Wednesday, the second day of the drive against unlicenced hospitals.

The two hospitals and one diagnostic centre are the Hi-care Cardiac and Neuro Hospital in Uttara, the Care Hospital and Diagnostic in the Mohammadpur area, and the diagnostic centre of the Dhaka Trauma Centre and Specialised Hospital in the Shyamoli area.

DGHS Director (hospital and clinic) Dr Abu Hossain Mainul Ahsan confirmed the matter to The Business Standard.

During the drive, the health directorate officials raided 10 hospitals across the capital city.

According to DGHS, the Hi-care Orthopaedics and General Hospital in the Shyamoli area was show-caused on Wednesday over various irregularities. Islam Diagnostic Center in the same area was verbally warned over keeping incorrect colour-coded bins.

Besides, the directorate officials instructed SBF Kidney Care Centre in Shyamoli to appoint a full-time Nephrology consultant.

Earlier on Tuesday, the first day of the drive, the health directorate raided 37 hospitals and diagnostic centres across the country. They shut down 19 hospitals and clinics including 14 facilities in the capital, three elsewhere in Dhaka division outside the capital, and two in Rangpur, according to DGHS officials.

RAB raids 4 hospitals

Also on Wednesday, The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested 36 brokers from four hospitals in the capital's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar area.

"The RAB mobile court, led by a magistrate, conducted the raid. The individuals will be facing different penalties and fines. So far, we have detained 36," Major Nazmul of RAB-2, who was overseeing the operation, told The Business Standard.

He further said 17 middlemen were arrested from the Suhrawardy Hospital, 4 from the Shishu Hospital, and others from the Pangu Hospital.

15 medical facilities shut down in Lakshmipur

Fifteen hospitals and diagnostic centres has been shut down during a drive in Lakshmipur for operating without licence and lacking various documents including environmental clearance.

Three other institutions were also fined over various irregularities.

The DGHS drive against illegal hospitals, clinics and diagnostic centres comes following criticism of health authorities in regulating the health institutions after two children died in two Dhaka hospitals due to faulty treatments.

On 31 December, a five-year-old child passed away following a circumcision procedure conducted at United Medical College Hospital in the capital's Badda.

According to DGHS, the hospital was operating without a licence.

Weeks later, another child died at the JS Diagnostic and Medical Checkup Center in Malibagh in a similar way. The diagnostic centre did not have a licence either.