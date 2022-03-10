CMCH pharmacy allegedly refuses patients despite having medicine

The pharmacy of Chattogram Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) refuses patients even after having medicines in store.

A four-member team of Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) found evidence of such irregularity while conducting a drive at the hospital on Thursday, after a patient complained to the ACC hotline.

Earlier, on 7 February, police arrested two employees for allegedly stealing drugs from a ward of the hospital. The hospital authorities have formed an investigation committee into the incident.

ACC Deputy Director Rafi Md Nazms Sadat said, "Some irregularities were found during the raid. It is not possible to enquire everything in such a short time. However, the pharmacy's account does not match with the account of the drug store. All the accounts have not been recorded properly in the register book. Those who were in-charge could not answer when asked about the irregularities. They claimed that it happened due to manpower crisis in the department. We have seized some necessary documents for further enquiry. A detailed report will be sent to the authorities later."

Dr Humayun Kabir, in-charge of the CMCH drug store, said, "We are careful in dispensing medicines to the pharmacy and wards. No medicine is handed over to anyone except the ward in-charge."