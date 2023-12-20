Stolen newborn from CMCH rescued in Feni

Police rescued a newborn baby from Feni's Parshuram upazila on Tuesday (19 December).

The 6-day-old newborn was stolen from the Chittagong Medical College Hospital (CMCH) sometime between 8am to 2pm on the same day.

She was receiving treatment in the hospital's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit of the hospital.

"My daughter was in bed around 8am on Tuesday. Due to the regular doctor's rounds from 8am to 2pm, no relatives were allowed in the hospital ward. However, after 2pm, the child was not found in the hospital ward," explained Abu Md Noman, the father of the infant.

CMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Ahsan said multiple children were seen leaving with legitimate discharge papers in the hospital's CCTV footage.

An extra child, however, was identified among them, and the person taking this child was identified through the footage.

"When contacted via the mobile number provided in the records, we found discrepancies in his statement. Based on this lead, police conducted an operation in Feni and rescued the child," he added.