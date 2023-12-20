Stolen newborn from CMCH rescued in Feni

Bangladesh

TBS Report
20 December, 2023, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 20 December, 2023, 12:55 pm

Related News

Stolen newborn from CMCH rescued in Feni

The 6-day-old newborn was receiving treatment in the hospital's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit of Chittagong Medical College Hospital (CMCH)

TBS Report
20 December, 2023, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 20 December, 2023, 12:55 pm
A general view of Chittagong Medical College Hospital (CMCH). Photo: Collected
A general view of Chittagong Medical College Hospital (CMCH). Photo: Collected

Police rescued a newborn baby from Feni's Parshuram upazila on Tuesday (19 December).

The 6-day-old newborn was stolen from the Chittagong Medical College Hospital (CMCH) sometime between 8am to 2pm on the same day.

She was receiving treatment in the hospital's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit of the hospital.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"My daughter was in bed around 8am on Tuesday. Due to the regular doctor's rounds from 8am to 2pm, no relatives were allowed in the hospital ward. However, after 2pm, the child was not found in the hospital ward," explained Abu Md Noman, the father of the infant.

CMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Ahsan said multiple children were seen leaving with legitimate discharge papers in the hospital's CCTV footage. 

An extra child, however, was identified among them, and the person taking this child was identified through the footage.

"When contacted via the mobile number provided in the records, we found discrepancies in his statement. Based on this lead, police conducted an operation in Feni and rescued the child," he added.

Top News

Stolen newborn rescued / Chattogram Medical College and Hospital (CMCH)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In the new curriculum, with students making their group choices starting from the 11th grade, there will be equal opportunities for everyone. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

Goodbye to picking concentrations for SSC. Are the students and teachers ready?

50m | Pursuit
Protests over the destruction in Gaza have provoked a fight over terminology. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

It's dumb to make 'decolonisation' a dirty word

1h | Panorama
Suhailey Farzana. Sketch: TBS

Suhailey Farzana: An architect who builds with the community

1h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

IMF Target: Where will NBR find an additional Tk 66,900 crore? The answer could be govt entities

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Israel-linked hackers claim cyberattack that hit 70% of Iran’s gas stations

Israel-linked hackers claim cyberattack that hit 70% of Iran’s gas stations

2h | Multimedia
In 2024, remittances could reach 23 billion dollars

In 2024, remittances could reach 23 billion dollars

14h | Multimedia
7 biggest football transfers of 2023

7 biggest football transfers of 2023

15h | Multimedia
Tiles are being sold at low prices in Hazaribagh's KB Market

Tiles are being sold at low prices in Hazaribagh's KB Market

16h | TBS Stories