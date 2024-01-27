Health minister inaugurates ICU ward in CMCH

TBS Report
27 January, 2024, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 27 January, 2024, 10:32 pm

Health minister inaugurates ICU ward in CMCH

TBS Report
27 January, 2024, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 27 January, 2024, 10:32 pm
A general view of Chittagong Medical College Hospital (CMCH). Photo: Collected
A general view of Chittagong Medical College Hospital (CMCH). Photo: Collected

Health Minister Dr Samanta Lal Sen on Saturday inaugurated a 30-bed state-of-the-art ICU ward at the Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH) aimed at saving lives of patients with critical condition. 

During the Corona pandemic, there was an acute ICU crisis in the port city. At that time, the CHCH had only 20 ICU beds. The new ICU ward has raised the number to 50.

"I feel privileged to inaugurate it as a student of this medical college.  We hope that this unit will play a role in saving the lives of serious patients," Dr Samanta, who completed MBBS from the college in 1973, told the reporters.   

The new ICU ward in the erstwhile psychiatric ward behind the fair price pharmacy on the ground floor of CHCH is equipped with state-of-the-art equipment. 

The health minister also visited the designated place for a 150-bed Burn and Plastic Surgery Unit to be set up at the hospital premises. 

"We've been fighting with this burn unit for a long time. I am a student of this medical college. My dream is to have a burn unit here. We've got the job done," he stated, adding that they are in negotiation with the Chinese government to set up the burn unit. 

He expected that the burn patients in Chattogram will get better treatment if there is a full-fledged burn unit with modern facilities in Chattogram.

