Bangladesh reports 3 deaths from Covid in 24hrs

Bangladesh reported three deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Tuesday.

Besides, 229 more people tested positive for the virus during the same period.

The current positivity rate stands at 1.14% as the health officials tested 20,031 samples across the country.

Bangladesh reported two deaths and 214 cases in the previsous day.

With the latest addtions, the death toll reached 27,873 and the case tally climbed to 15,69,982 in the country.

Among the deaths reported today, two died in Dhaka and one in Chattogram divisions.

Also, 211 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with a 97.70% recovery rate.

The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 17,842 of the total deceased across the country were men and 10,031 were women.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.