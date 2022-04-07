Covid increases risk of blood clots for up to six months: study

Health

Hindustan Times
07 April, 2022, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 07 April, 2022, 06:01 pm

Related News

Covid increases risk of blood clots for up to six months: study

Previous research has indicated that Covid raises the risk of blood clots, but the new study in the BMJ medical journal shows how long the threat can linger

Hindustan Times
07 April, 2022, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 07 April, 2022, 06:01 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

People who have had Covid-19 have an increased risk of developing serious blood clots for up to six months after getting infected, even in mild cases, a study said Thursday.

Previous research has indicated that Covid raises the risk of blood clots, but the new study in the BMJ medical journal shows how long the threat can linger.

To find out, researchers compared data from more than a million people in Sweden's national registries who contracted Covid from February 2020 to May 2021, with a control groups of over four million who did not test positive.

They found that those with Covid had a higher risk of pulmonary embolism, a blood clot that blocks arteries in lungs, up to six months after infection.

There was also an increased danger of deep vein thrombosis -- a blood clot normally in legs -- up to three months after contracting Covid.

After adjusting for a range of factors, they found a 33-fold increase in the risk of pulmonary embolism for those who had Covid, as well as a five-fold rise for deep vein thrombosis.

People who suffered severe symptoms from Covid those with pre-existing conditions were more at risk, the study found.

But even people who had mild cases that did not need hospitalisation had a higher danger of pulmonary embolism and deep vein thrombosis.

The chance of clotting was higher during the first wave of the pandemic than later stages, which the researchers said was due to vaccine coverage and better treatments as time went on.

The researchers said their findings had "major policy implications", calling for more treatment to prevent blood clots from developing, particularly in high risk cases.

They also emphasised that their results highlighted the importance of getting vaccinated.

In a linked editorial, researchers from the University of Glasgow not involved in the study said it "reminds us of the need to remain vigilant to the complications associated with even mild SARS-CoV-2 infection".

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Top News

Covid -19 complications / blood clot

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The minimum wage rate differs across the multiple sectors greatly where consistency could help address worker exploitation. Photo: Mumit M

Formalising minimum wage across sectors can address the prevailing worker exploitation

7h | Panorama
So far, Shimmy Technologies trained 1,468 RMG workers; and 70 percent are female. Currently, pilot programmes are ongoing in five factories. Photo: Courtesy

Shimmy: The ed-tech startup preparing RMG workers for an automated future

8h | Panorama
We need to look at skills development at the national level. Migrant workers think that all of their problems will be solved if they can go abroad. But that is not the case. Photo: Mumit M

3,000 migrant workers return in body bags per year: 'Pre-travel orientation can cut down deaths by 10-15%'

1d | Panorama
Domestically produced jute products are eco-friendly that can counter our consumption traits, which results in non-biodegradable waste. Pictured is a stall from the exhibition. Photo: Abrar Faiyaz Niloy

Bahari Exhibition: Responsible production and sustainable products

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Who is Pakistan's Chief Justice (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial?

Who is Pakistan's Chief Justice (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial?

44m | Videos
Fabulous taste of Gazipur’s whey

Fabulous taste of Gazipur’s whey

44m | Videos
Taking these in Seheri, you will stay fresh

Taking these in Seheri, you will stay fresh

49m | Videos
Walton buys 3 European brands to make 4.8m compressors a year

Walton buys 3 European brands to make 4.8m compressors a year

54m | Videos

Most Read

1
Dasherkandi Sewage Treatment Plant in the capital, the largest one in South Asia, is scheduled to begin operation in June with a daily capacity to process sewage for nearly five million in Dhaka. The China-funded project will create 1,000 jobs. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

South Asia’s largest STP in Dasherkandi to operate from June

2
What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?
South Asia

What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?

3
People queue outside a state-run supermarket to buy essential food items in Colombo, Sept. 3 Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP
Economy

Sri Lanka seeks new $250M swap from Bangladesh

4
Abdus Sattar, one of the two founders of Baly Keds enterprise, sitting at his office in the Baly Complex in Uttara. Photo: Noor-a-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Baly Keds

5
IDRA Chairman involved in insider trading of stocks, including Delta Life!
Stocks

IDRA Chairman involved in insider trading of stocks, including Delta Life!

6
Sanofi Bangladesh renamed Synovia Pharma
Pharma

Sanofi Bangladesh renamed Synovia Pharma