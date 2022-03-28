1 dies from Covid after 4 deathless days

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
28 March, 2022, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 28 March, 2022, 05:03 pm

Illustration: Collected
Illustration: Collected

After four consecutive days without any Covid deaths, the country reported one fatality in the last 24 hours till 8am Monday. 

The positivity rate was recorded at 0.86% during the same period with 81 people testing positive for Covid-19.

Forty-three people were diagnosed positive for the virus the day before.

The latest figures took the country's death toll to 29,119 and the case tally to 19,51,363.

Also, 993 Covid patients were cured during the 24 hours with the recovery rate registered at 96.28%.

Bangladesh reported its first case on 8 March 2020 and the maiden death on 18 March the same year.

