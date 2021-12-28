Bangladesh reports 1 Covid death, 397 cases in 24hrs

Bangladesh reported one more death from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Tuesday.

Besides, 397 more new cases, up from 373 a day ago, were reported during the same period.

The current positivity rate was recorded at 2.10% testing 18,938 samples across the country.

With the latest additions, the death toll reached 28,062 and the case tally increased to 15,84,023 in the country.

Also, 294 patients were declared free of Covid during the 24 hours period, with a 93.73% recovery rate.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.