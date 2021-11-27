Bangladesh sees 2 Covid deaths in 24hrs

In the past 24 hours, two people, both from the Dhaka division, died of Covid-19 in Bangladesh.

Besides, 155 more people tested positive for the virus during the same period.

The current positivity rate was reported at 1.15% after 13,462 samples were tested across the country.

Bangladesh reported three deaths and 239 cases on Friday.

With the latest additions, the death toll reached 27,975 and the case tally increased to 15,75,579 in the country.

Also, 188 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with a 97.74% recovery rate.

The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 17,901 of the total deceased across the country were men and 10,074 were women.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.