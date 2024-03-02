Bangladesh Cancer Support Group starts journey

According to the World Health Organization, every year 150,000 Bangladeshis are being newly diagnosed with cancer. However, there is no functioning self-help support group for cancer patients, survivors and caregivers in Bangladesh, said Professor Dr Zafor Md Masud at an event yesterday.

The event, titled "Prevention of Cancer through Lifestyle" was organised by Bangladesh Cancer Support Group at Medix, Dhanmondi (a concern of United Healthcare) and through this event, this network of Bangladeshi cancer patients, survivors, caregivers, social activists, and health professionals started its journey, said a press release.

"Forming such groups is extremely important as these groups can disseminate authentic information, raise awareness, provide counselling support, provide financial support to poor patients and can do advocacy with the government about the rights and conditions of cancer patients," said Professor Dr Masud who is one of the founders and mentor of the group.

According to organisers, besides offering a range of support to cancer patients, this group will also offer a safe space for them where they will be able to share their feelings, challenges and get help from other patients, survivors and professionals.

Md Shahnawaz Khan Chandan, assistant professor, Institute of Education and Research, Jagannath University and an organiser of the group shared his experience of supporting his cancer survivor family members.

He said, "Many cancer patients in Bangladesh get wrong treatment or delayed treatment as they do not have access to authentic information. Many families cannot afford to continue treatment due to overwhelming treatment costs."

"Besides providing a range of support with the help of our donors, we would like to raise awareness about causes of cancer and its treatment to the remote areas of Bangladesh," he added.

Habiba N Shaw, renowned health educator currently based in the USA, delivered the keynote speech on importance of diet in cancer prevention.

She said, "One of the major causes of cancer is unhealthy diet and unbalanced nutrition. Worldwide cancer support groups organise a range of campaigns to disseminate information about a healthy diet which is sufficient to prevent many different types of cancers".

"Sensitising people about healthy diet should be a major task of Bangladesh Cancer Support Group," she added.

Cancer patients and their family members, survivors and health professionals also shared their experiences during the event.