Awareness can prevent 30% cancer cases: Experts

Improvement in unhealthy lifestyles and awareness about an early diagnosis can prevent over 30% of cancer cases, medical professionals claimed at a health awareness session at the Chattogram EPZ on Tuesday.

Professor Dr Sajjad Mohammad Yusuff, cancer specialist at Evercare Hospital, said at the event that treatment of the life-threatening disease has improved significantly in the country over the years resulting in almost 58% of patients being cured.

The health awareness programme was organised by Pacific Jeans Ltd alongside Evercare Hospital Chattogram with the participation of Chattogram EPZ Executive Director Md Abdus Sobhan, Pacific Jeans Managing Director Syed M Tanvir and health experts.

Syed M Tanvir said the programme aimed to raise cancer awareness among Pacific Jeans employees and other stakeholders.

"If workers get proper knowledge about leading a healthy life, they will be physically fitter and remain more productive at workplaces," he said.

Doctors at the event discussed breast, cervix, colon and other forms of cancer while emphasising consistent improvements in physical well-being by means of proper diet and exercises.