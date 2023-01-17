Awareness can prevent 30% cancer cases: Experts

Health

TBS Report
17 January, 2023, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 17 January, 2023, 10:27 pm

Related News

Awareness can prevent 30% cancer cases: Experts

The health awareness programme was organised by Pacific Jeans Ltd alongside Evercare Hospital Chattogram

TBS Report
17 January, 2023, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 17 January, 2023, 10:27 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Improvement in unhealthy lifestyles and awareness about an early diagnosis can prevent over 30% of cancer cases, medical professionals claimed at a health awareness session at the Chattogram EPZ on Tuesday.

Professor Dr Sajjad Mohammad Yusuff, cancer specialist at Evercare Hospital, said at the event that treatment of the life-threatening disease has improved significantly in the country over the years resulting in almost 58% of patients being cured.

The health awareness programme was organised by Pacific Jeans Ltd alongside Evercare Hospital Chattogram with the participation of Chattogram EPZ Executive Director Md Abdus Sobhan, Pacific Jeans Managing Director Syed M Tanvir and health experts.

Syed M Tanvir said the programme aimed to raise cancer awareness among Pacific Jeans employees and other stakeholders.

"If workers get proper knowledge about leading a healthy life, they will be physically fitter and remain more productive at workplaces," he said.

Doctors at the event discussed breast, cervix, colon and other forms of cancer while emphasising consistent improvements in physical well-being by means of proper diet and exercises.

Top News

cancer

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In a green roof soil can be placed on specific portions of the roof or the entire surface, depending on the owner’s preference, and plants and/or trees are planted onto that soil. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Green roof: Why use potted plants when you can grow trees on a roof?

14h | Habitat
Photo: Courtesy

Impressed with Google Street View? Meet the company that does the job for Google 

14h | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Dhaka International Trade Fair 2023: A chance to sample the year’s best offerings

1d | Brands
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

An outrageous price to pay: The one crore taka fairy bed

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

U-19 women cricketers set record on world stage

U-19 women cricketers set record on world stage

2h | TBS SPORTS
'Faraaz' is based on the incident of Holy Artisan

'Faraaz' is based on the incident of Holy Artisan

4h | TBS Entertainment
Why Most of the Plane Crashes Happen in Nepal?

Why Most of the Plane Crashes Happen in Nepal?

5h | TBS World
UK’s Challenger 2 Tanks ready for Ukraine

UK’s Challenger 2 Tanks ready for Ukraine

5h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Crime

Two persons shot in indiscriminate firing in Gulshan

2
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Aviation

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest in Henley Index

3
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Transport

Metro rail to stop at Pallabi station from 25 Jan

4
One step closer to relocation of Dhaka bus terminals
Transport

One step closer to relocation of Dhaka bus terminals

5
Heavy metals in broiler chicken ‘far below’ tolerable limit: BARC
Bangladesh

Heavy metals in broiler chicken ‘far below’ tolerable limit: BARC

6
Rescue teams work to retrieve bodies at the crash site of an aircraft carrying 72 people in Pokhara in western Nepal January 15, 2023. Bijay Neupane/Handout via REUTERS
South Asia

At least 68 killed in Nepal’s worst air crash in three decades