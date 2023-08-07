14 dengue patients die, 2751 hospitalised in 24 hours

Health

TBS Report
07 August, 2023, 07:10 pm
14 dengue patients die, 2751 hospitalised in 24 hours

Photo: Rajib Dhar
Fourteen more dengue patients have died and 2,751 were hospitalised across the country in the last 24 hours till Monday morning.

With the latest figure, a total of 327 dengue patients have died and 69483 were admitted to hospitals this year, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) data.

Of the new cases, 1,119 were reported in Dhaka city and 1,632 from various parts of the country.

A total of 9,572 dengue patients, including 4,652 in Dhaka and 4,920 are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country, shows the DGHS data.

So far 59,584 dengue patients were released from hospitals in the country this year.

The country recorded 281 dengue deaths in 2022, the highest on record after the 179 deaths recorded in 2019. Additionally, the DGHS recorded 62,423 dengue cases and 61,971 recoveries last year.

 

